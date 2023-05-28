Create New Account
GUFON lies we have the day time footage of the same location that shows glass table etc used to hoax
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday
#gufon #thirdphase #camera #disinformation Rebuttal of claims made against my debunking of a video and why we dont need to see thirdphaseofmoon daytime video of same location sure California on that hill side have glass wind panels on balcony some automatic and some are fixed and some are clip - ons like this location but if not they maybe used a glass outside table to do the peppers ghost illusion to fake the ufo in the night sky!

Keywords
liesufoexposedufosdebunkedabcnewsuapthirdphaseofmoonvideoanalysistpomgufonthirdphasebrighto

