https://gettr.com/post/p2gjkqia6b5
05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】Nicole: The courage and fearlessness of Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yvette Wang inspired the members of the New Federal State of China. They have lost their wealth and their parents under the persecution of the Chinese Communist Party, but nothing can stop them from fighting the CCP. They are great people, yet they are still being held in federal prison without bail.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：是郭文贵先生和王雁平女士勇敢无畏的精神鼓舞着新中国联邦人。在中共迫害下，他们失去了财富、失去了双亲，但没有什么能够阻挡他们灭共的决心。他们都是好人，却至今被关在联邦监狱，不予保释。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
