🤡 Pro-Israel MPs took Israel trips - then called the influence inquiry “ANTISEMITIC”

🤡 Pro-Israel MPs took Israel trips — then called an influence inquiry “ANTISEMITIC”



A petition signed by more than 118,000 people forced the UK Parliament to debate whether there should be a public inquiry into pro-Israel influence on British politics.



The response? Smears.

Several MPs claimed the petition itself was antisemitic. Labour MP Peter Prinsley compared it to Nazi-style conspiracy theories. DUP MP Sammy Wilson likened it to accusations against Jews during the Black Death.



But here is the part they did not want discussed:



Pro-Israel lobby groups have reportedly flown British MPs to Israel at least 67 times since October 2023 — at a cost of almost £170,000.



Three quarters of that came from “Friends of Israel” groups funded by anonymous donors. Other funding came directly from the Israeli Embassy or from ELNET, which calls itself “the most influential pro-Israel advocacy organisation in Europe.”



Even worse: at least six MPs who attacked the petition had personally received all-expenses-paid trips to Israel.



Sammy Wilson reportedly went on a week-long Israeli Embassy-funded visit worth £3,810 — but did not declare it during the debate.



Tory MP Andrew Mitchell reportedly failed to declare a £5,878 trip paid for by Conservative Friends of Israel — then claimed scrutiny of Israel’s influence “smacks of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.”



Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice called the petition “antisemitic in its very motivation and at its core,” while reportedly failing to declare his own Israel trip funded by Reform Friends of Israel.



Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed exposed the double standard:



💬 “We rightly sanction Russia for undermining democratic institutions, and warn about the threats from China and Iran to our political system, yet when substantial evidence of foreign influence concerns Israel, our principles of transparency, scrutiny and accountability appear to vanish.”



That is the whole machine.

Take lobby-funded trips. Defend Israel. Smear scrutiny as hate. Deny genocide. Repeat.



Britain lectures the world about democracy — while its MPs treat Israeli influence as the one foreign influence nobody is allowed to investigate.



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