P.1 Bassendean to Hyde Park in my car: a babyboomer’s narrative MVI_8779+81merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0e3f17f2-713f-48d9-9c4a-ba0240034a4e

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2023fb10-1a56-4b46-8e63-94926056372b

I set up my faithful Canon Ixus 285 as a dash cam, and narrated my trip from Bassendean to Hyde Park, Perth, being most of one of the trips I take to visit my wife these last 6-plus weeks in Royal Perth Hospital. Perth’s suburban geography on display.