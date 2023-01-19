Robert Spencer: Left Fomenting Civil War in America

There is a multi-pronged, concentrated effort by the Biden administration and the Democratic party to push the most extreme policies and ideologies into American public life, while simultaneously labeling any opposition to their overreach as a "threat to the Republic," argues Robert Spencer, a political analyst, Islam expert, historian, and the director of the Jihad Watch.In this interview with The New American, Mr. Spencer discusses his latest book, The Sumter Gambit: How the Left Is Trying to Foment a Civil War, and describes how the leftist forces are trying to provoke patriots to resort to violence in order to justify the establishment of authoritarianism in America. Reflecting on this week’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr. Spencer noted how the national governments in the West and beyond are tied in with the organization that is seeking to establish a socialist, internationalist megastate, which would be impossible to achieve without destroying our national sovereignty first.
