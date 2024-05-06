Create New Account
Helicopter Cockpit view - Russian Ka-29 Hunting the Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Equipped with R-73 air-to-air Missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
200 views
Published Yesterday

Russian Ka-29 hunting the Ukrainian unmanned boat equipped with R-73 air-to-air missiles.

View from the helicopter.

I posted another view of this incident this morning.

https://www.brighteon.com/be2737d4-7859-4fb7-8b7f-139b522c9a07






Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

