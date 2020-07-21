© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALL CLIPS OF ANTIFA HIDING HOMICIDE EVIDENCE IN CHAZ!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • July 21, 2020
In case they try taking it down again. Reuoloading on Brighteon and Bitchute as well; I'll link them in the description.
Two Black Teens were Shot (one 14 and one 16) and one Killed.
Antifa called them "wHiTE sUprEmAciSts" and celebrated their deaths as "Fascists" getting what they deserved.
Nobody bothered investigating or looking into this because all the Liberal "Journalists" were too busy whining about "pOlice bRutAliTy" being used against Marxist Scum.
#Chaz #AntifaHomicide #ChazMurders
Two Black Teens were Shot (one 14 and one 16) and one Killed.
Antifa called them "wHiTE sUprEmAciSts" and celebrated their deaths as "Fascists" getting what they deserved.
Nobody bothered investigating or looking into this because all the Liberal "Journalists" were too busy whining about "pOlice bRutAliTy" being used against Marxist Scum.
#Chaz #AntifaHomicide #ChazMurders
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.