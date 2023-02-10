URGENT WARNING TO EVERYONE BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN - WW III IS ON (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
The supplying of weapons of war are always what America does before it enters a war. We will see about nuclear weapons, but we some weapons of mass destruction that are not nuclear. War would bail out the banks and all of their criminality. So if that is what the bankers want, that is what will happen.
