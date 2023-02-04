How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!

Hello friends and praying citizens! This is part 5 of Getting to the Root of it where we go through the seven strongholds of Satan that plague our lives. Do you ever find yourself judging someone? Being critical? Grumbling and complaining? Being impatient or discontent? These are all the rotten fruits of ENVY, which the Bible refers to as covetousness, greed, and idolatry. Stay with me, and I’ll show you how these work together to steal your joy and your relationships.In-depth teaching on Envy and links to barrenness:
https://youtu.be/pmb7VjesBKE
“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?
https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7
Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers
https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49
Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness
https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972
Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection
https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326
Interview with Mary Pat Jones
https://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.