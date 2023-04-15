Steven D Kelley welcomes FBI research on Getty Caver Pedophile endeavours

https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Underneath the Getty Museum is a network of tunnels and underground bunkers, former CIA/NSA contractor Steven D. Kelley informs us that The Getty and USA government control Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). These bases are connected to each other by a systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking, child-sex slaves treated like cattle under the Getty, Please Universe, stop child trafficking and arrest those involved. Plz, ty.

Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to Open the GETTY and gain access to these underground areas owned by the Templar Cabal Bunker called Getty Cavers Center. SDK´s mission includes Preventing Calif. Government Mr Gavin Newsome to become not first Nazi Prince Pedophile POTUS. Steve can bring Mr Gorgon Getty and Future King Charles IV & Prince Harry from UK Commonwealth to give up the Getty to Mr Steven D Kelley.

SDK, Laser Electo Optic Engineer. After a career as a jeweler, and a precision optical engineer, Steven became a laser pioneer, creating the world’s smartest, smallest laser aiming system, dominating the world solid state laser module production through a contract with the NSA Oliver North Gang, that by the 1990s would lead to the formation of S.K. Industries, laser aiming systems, who would produce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, designed for, and used by western special groups for anti-terrorism. The Law-17 laser is still to this day the most accurate laser aiming system ever produced. The same laser was a standard spec component for every Satellite due to its small size and stability.

After falling out with the CIA/NSA, Steven became exposed to Billy Meier, and his Pleadian contacts. This exposure, and Stevens experience in micro photo lithography, connected to his experience with Silver electro forming, led to discoveries that eventually were used to provide special components to experiments in speed of light propulsion, or beam ship construction.

Steve is the author of Lasers, Caver's & Magic.

Steven D. KELLEY was Born a twin in 1958 to a former CIA/State Dept. agent, Steven was groomed to gain the technical, and spiritual training, that was part of the planned programming scheduled.

