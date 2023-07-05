ISRAEL - Tel Aviv Protesters Blocked the Main Highway - Police Used Water Cannons to Disperse them

Tel Aviv: Protesters blocked the main highway, and the police used water cannons to disperse them.
In Tel Aviv, protesters have started creating barricades and setting fires on the city's main highway. In response to this, the Israeli police have detained around 10 demonstrators who were participating in a protest against judicial reform.
