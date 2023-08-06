Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Australia 8-4-23 Malcolm Roberts Queensland Senator Questions Pharma-Funded TGA About Pfizer Adverse Events
channel image
alltheworldsastage
838 Subscribers
50 views
Published 16 hours ago

Australia 8-4-23 Malcolm Roberts Queensland Senator Questions Pharma-Funded TGA About Pfizer Adverse Events

Malcolm Roberts @MalcolmRobertsOneNationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11IgQTZU7tI

https://www.facebook.com/malcolmrobertsonenation/videos/832310951842243

https://twitter.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1687570547985760257



Pharma-Funded TGA Downplays Pfizer Adverse Events

Keywords
censorshipclownworldwhopandemicfreespeechagenda2030pfizercoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicoperationwarpspeedmedialiescurfewsthegreatresetvaccinedeathscovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecitiesmsmlies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket