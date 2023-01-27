Create New Account
A Word To The Unvaccinated - Brad Wylder
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago

If you withstood the psychological war of the past few years and remain unvaccinated, thank you for standing alongside me.

The test isn't over yet, doctors will soon be tracking & tattling. They are no longer your friends. 

The medical system needs an overhaul there is no doubt about it. Those who were fired due to not falling for the mandates need to start opening clinics of their own. People will flock to them.

