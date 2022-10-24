FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 10: PASSOVER, Hebrews 11:28; Exodus 12:1-16, 20221022

FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 10: PASSOVER, Hebrews 11:28; Exodus 12:1-16, October 22, 2022

Hebrews 11:28: 28 Through faith he (Moses) kept the passover, and the sprinkling of blood, lest he that destroyed the firstborn should touch them. Amen!

Remember: Faith is the confident obedience to the Word of GOD regardless of circumstances or consequences!

• Our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY protected and caused the angel of death to pass over the homes of all the Israelites and mixed multitudes who applied the blood of lambs and goats on their doors.

• Our Merciful and Gracious EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, will much more pass over, protect, and heal Christians, because of the Supreme Power in the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice of His Begotten SON, our LORD Savior Jesus Christ.

• The testimonies of Faith in GOD are in His written Old and New Testaments.

Exodus 12:1-16

Hebrews 11:1,6,28





