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# 157 Today's Boondoggle- The Transhuman Agenda with Dr. Carrie Madej
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
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7 views • February 03, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with Dr. Carrie Madej.
Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

In this episode we discuss her medical knowledge of vaccinations and their history, we get into her thoughts and research about this latest experiment taking place on humanity, what she found during her research of the vials from the Big 3 Manufacturers, what is Luciferease and Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide, how our human genome is being patented and turning us into products, and how we can armor up to fight against this spiritual battle.

We also talk about the Transhumanist Agenda, the elites use of symbols, Biometric Identification, Nanotechnology, and what happens when you willfully accept the mark of the beast, what role 5g technology plays in it, plus so much more.

Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.

So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.

Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.

Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm

Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse

Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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