© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ESTABLISHMENT NEEDS A MAJOR WAR
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 23, 2021
"Just as George Orwell’s Big Brother used the constant threat of war with enemy mega-states to frighten its subjects into submission to “their” mega-state, so too the Amerikan empire constantly feeds the fire of fear where the likes of China and Russia are concerned. As a child of the eighties who remembers the actual 1984 and perpetual cold war with the Soviet Union or U.S.S.R., I have grown suspicious of the U.S.S.A.’s Big Brother impersonation..."
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.