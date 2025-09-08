BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nepal: at least 5 people were killed & 42 injured as protests erupted in capital Kathmandu following the government’s decision to impose a ban on major social media platforms
⚡️🇳🇵 In Nepal at least 5 people were killed and 42 injured as protests erupted in capital Kathmandu following the government’s decision to impose a ban on major social media platforms. Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces. Authorities have increased security deployment across the capital as tensions remain high.

@medmannews

Cynthia... Turkey shut down social media too... last video

Adding more:  ⚡️🇳🇵 Another South Asian country has erupted again. Recently Nepal government banned all Western social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube etc. 

Public and mostly youth students have taken the streets against corruption and the politicians and government officials.  The Nepal parliament building has been blockaded by the protesters. 

