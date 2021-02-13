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RESPECTING AND SUBMITTING TO AUTHORITY
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21 views • February 13, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 2:13-17. So, if Christians do not obey their leaders, they are not obeying God. When Peter and Paul were writing their letters, there was a bad emperor (ruler). His name was Nero. He ruled over many countries. He was an evil and severe man. Later he killed many Christians. Usually Christians should respect and obey even bad leaders, because that is what God wants. However, people should not obey a ruler who tells them to do something evil (Acts 4:19; 5:27-29). A ruler appoints leaders to punish criminals and to praise good citizens. God wants you to do what is right. Foolish people do not understand what God wants. Your good behaviour will make foolish people become silent. In 1 Timothy 2:1-4 Paul says that Christians should pray for kings and all leaders.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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