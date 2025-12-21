© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OREGON Beats JMU 51-34! Lanning "FELL SHORT of STANDARD" 😡
Oregon Ducks defeat James Madison 51-34 in CFP First Round! Dan Lanning rips second half despite TDs on first 5 possessions. Ducks advance in playoffs for first time since 2014. Dante Moore connects with Jamari Johnson early!
