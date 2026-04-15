BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Apr. 15, 2026. Lesson 73-2026. Title: The Fleeting Nature of Riches
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1045 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • Yesterday

Proverbs 23:4–5 warns against exhausting oneself in the pursuit of wealth and trusting in what cannot last. Riches have a deceptive allure—they appear stable, yet they can vanish suddenly, “making themselves wings” and flying away. Wisdom calls for restraint, reminding us that human understanding cannot secure what is ultimately temporary. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of overvaluing material gain, why wealth is inherently unstable, and how true security is found not in riches, but in the Lord.

Lesson 73-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel&#8217;s wars and the push for a one-world government

The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel’s wars and the push for a one-world government

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of GMOs: Why parents must question &#8220;safe&#8221; genetically modified foods

The hidden dangers of GMOs: Why parents must question “safe” genetically modified foods

Patrick Lewis
Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Belle Carter
Killing Iran’s supreme leader did not secure Israel, but birthed a wider war on two fronts

Killing Iran’s supreme leader did not secure Israel, but birthed a wider war on two fronts

Lance D Johnson
Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Willow Tohi
The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy