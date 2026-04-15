Date: Apr. 15, 2026. Lesson 73-2026. Title: The Fleeting Nature of Riches

Proverbs 23:4–5 warns against exhausting oneself in the pursuit of wealth and trusting in what cannot last. Riches have a deceptive allure—they appear stable, yet they can vanish suddenly, “making themselves wings” and flying away. Wisdom calls for restraint, reminding us that human understanding cannot secure what is ultimately temporary. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of overvaluing material gain, why wealth is inherently unstable, and how true security is found not in riches, but in the Lord.

Lesson 73-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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