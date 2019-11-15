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Defend the Guard: 10th Amendment Check on Unconstitutional War Powers
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7 views • November 15, 2019
A group of legislators in as many as 20 states are expected to introduce the "Defend the Guard Act" in the coming months. Led by veterans in West Virginia and Wyoming, the legislation would ban the deployment of Guard troops without a declaration of war as required by the Constitution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 15, 2019
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 15, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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