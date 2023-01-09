FOIA Docs Prove COVID Bioweapon Injection Program Was Run by the DoD From the Start!

FOIA Documents prove COVID-19 "Vaccines" were treated as "Medical Counter-measures" to a Bio-Weapon attack. Entire COVID operation was (and still is) run by US National Security Council with NO MANUFACTURING SAFEGUARDS OR DISCLOSURES.





The research and documents were obtained by a former executive of a pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO), Sasha Latypova, and intensive legal researcher Katherine Watt.





Full Article on this with links: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/foia-documents-prove-covid-19-vaccines-were-treated-as-medical-counter-measures-to-a-bio-weapon-attack-entire-covid-operation-run-by-us-national-security-council-with-no-manufacturing-safeguards-or-disclosures





(Dec 28, 2022) Sasha Latypova: "The role of the US DoD (and their co-investors) in 'covid countermeasures' enterprise": https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-role-of-the-us-dod-and-their?publication_id=870364&post_id=91532704&isFreemail=true





(April 28, 2022) Katherine Watt "American Domestic Bioterrorism Program": https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/american-domestic-bioterrorism-program



(Jan 5, 2023) Video source "BOMBSHELL docs reveal Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the top | Redacted with Clayton Morris": https://rumble.com/v24chyn-bombshell-docs-reveal-covid-19-cover-up-goes-straight-to-the-top-redacted-w.html