What are CHEMTRAILS? Proving they EXIST by "CAPTAIN" Joe

Dear friends and followers, today I´ll explain the ever so mysterious topic about chemtrails. Do they exist, or is it all just a huge rumour?

I will present 4 different examples of possible chemtrails, with facts if they are true or false. We´ll look at wing tip vortices, wake turbulences, famous contrails in comparison to chemtrails. Black smoke coming out of engines on departures and go-around procedures.

The rumour about chemtrails are spreading with every new idea some came up with, apparently chemtrails are used to manage solar radiation, psychological manipulation, human population control, weather modification or chemical warfare, at least that´s what I found out about it on the internet.

To make matters worse, it causes illnesses and other health problems. And you´re saying it´s all coming out of the back of my plane? Hmm seems very superstitious if you ask me? We never had to sign a document during cockpit preparation stating, “20 tonnes of chemicals have been loaded and are ready for disposal”.

But still, they must be somewhere?

Okay, let´s see if we can find these chemtrails.



Enjoy the video and share if you feel the same way about chemtrails!



All the best and see you next thursday, your "Captain" Joe