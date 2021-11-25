"ABUSE OF POWER"- Bernie Kerik BLAST Pelosi's Jan 6th Committee

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Earlier this month, the Jan. 6 commission in Congress made headlines when it issued a subpoena alleging lawmakers had "credible evidence" that on the day before the Capitol riot former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik attended a meeting at the posh Willard Hotel in Washington where Trump advisers discussed how to overturn the November 2020 election.
The subpoena even cited an impressive source: a book by famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward.
There's just one problem for Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and his investigators.
Kerik was 300 miles away in the New York City area on Jan. 5, 2021, according to his own car's toll booth records reviewed by Just the News. He left Washington the night of Jan. 4 and did not return until the morning of the riots, according to Kerik's own account at a speech this weekend in Chicago.