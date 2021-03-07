© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spiro Skouras w/ New Mexico Attorney Ana Garner: Courageous Attorney Files the First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
281 views • March 07, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Spiro Skouras with Activist Post.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: Spiro Skouras Bitchute and activistpost.com
Original title: It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination: Attorney Interview
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: Spiro Skouras Bitchute and activistpost.com
Original title: It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination: Attorney Interview
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.