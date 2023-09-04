Seth Holehouse Interviews Dr David Martin About The Globalist Elites, Their Plans And Their Downfall

Seth Holehouse of "Man In America" interviews Dr David Martin about the plans of the globalists, the elites, the cabal, the deep state and the democrats and that these evil people have already lost and their plans will fail although they will still cause some damage and death before they are completely defeated. Dr Martin goes over many aspects of the war between these evil globalist elites and the people of the world. This is a very thorough interview of Dr Martin and his thoughts on the many subjects of what the globalists plan to do and what they have done. Below is a short link to this video.

Short link ---> https://bit.ly/martin-holehouse-interview

.

