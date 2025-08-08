THE GREAT (AI) REPLACEMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Artificial Intelligence rapidly evolves, the world watches with both awe and alarm—but the real crisis may not be sentient machines, but massive human displacement. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down a revealing new study that exposes which careers are most vulnerable to AI takeover, and examines the growing push for government intervention to slow—or steer—this runaway technological revolution. Are we prepared for what's coming?
