Tucker Carlson’s POWERFUL message after leaving Fox News

Glenn Beck





Apr 27, 2023





Just days after his departure from Fox News was announced, Tucker Carlson shared a message with fans on social media. In this clip, Glenn plays the entire, powerful message about never giving up in the stand for truth: ‘As long as you can hear the words,’ Tucker says, ‘there is hope.’ Plus, Glenn and Stu predict what may be next for the former Fox News host…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLAg_qhNBgU



