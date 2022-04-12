【Ukraine Rescue】South Korea Volunteer Wishes All Chinese People To Be Free After Taking Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/08/2022 After a volunteer from Busan, South Korea learns that we are the new Chinese who are taking down the CCP at the Medyka border, he says that the Whistleblowers’s Movement is a peaceful movement and will bring peace and freedom to the Chinese people. He wishes all Chinese people to be free soon.