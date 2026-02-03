© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
76ERS SMASH CLIPPERS 113–97! 🏀 Maxey & Embiid Dominate in LA | 76ers vs Clippers Highlights
Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113–97 at Intuit Dome on February 3, 2026. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid lead a fast‑start 38–19 first quarter and Philly never looks back, cruising to a 16‑point road win. Full highlights and key stats inside.
