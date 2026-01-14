We need to have some conversations about cultural and societal destabilation and our hope!

While peace and safety are on the lips of many... let's talk about:

cultural/societal destabilization

new version of the food pyramid

the impact AI is already having, including the impending launch of fully autonomous vehicle systems, globally

Somali Day Care Scams and what an impact the exposure is having

the incredibly disruptive impact humanoid robots are about to have

ICE and Border Patrol vs Gestapo

USA Colonialism? Imperialism? Fascism?

forced implementation of the digital ID

signs of the coming mark of the beast, implying the presence of the beasts and their pending system

I close with some observations from the book of 1 Thessalonians. , Let's find peace in the Prince of Peace, and hope grounded securely in the Truth.





