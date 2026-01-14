BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We need to have some conversations about cultural and societal destabilation and our hope!
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
8 views • 24 hours ago

While peace and safety are on the lips of many... let's talk about:

cultural/societal destabilization

new version of the food pyramid

the impact AI is already having, including the impending launch of fully autonomous vehicle systems, globally

Somali Day Care Scams and what an impact the exposure is having

the incredibly disruptive impact humanoid robots are about to have

ICE and Border Patrol vs Gestapo

USA Colonialism? Imperialism? Fascism?

forced implementation of the digital ID

signs of the coming mark of the beast, implying the presence of the beasts and their pending system

I close with some observations from the book of 1 Thessalonians. , Let's find peace in the Prince of Peace, and hope grounded securely in the Truth.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/destabilizationConversation.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

