We need to have some conversations about cultural and societal destabilation and our hope!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While peace and safety are on the lips of many... let's talk about:
cultural/societal destabilization
new version of the food pyramid
the impact AI is already having, including the impending launch of fully autonomous vehicle systems, globally
Somali Day Care Scams and what an impact the exposure is having
the incredibly disruptive impact humanoid robots are about to have
ICE and Border Patrol vs Gestapo
USA Colonialism? Imperialism? Fascism?
forced implementation of the digital ID
signs of the coming mark of the beast, implying the presence of the beasts and their pending system
I close with some observations from the book of 1 Thessalonians. , Let's find peace in the Prince of Peace, and hope grounded securely in the Truth.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/destabilizationConversation.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com