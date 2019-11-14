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Electric Buses Batteries Freeze to Death, California Kills Independent Truckers & Other Small Businesses
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67 views • November 14, 2019
Democrats go full demagogue over protecting the little man but California is about to kill owner-operator truckers & many other independent, small businesses. And, electric buses’ batteries are dying from the “global warming” cold — totally unusable under 50 degrees F.
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