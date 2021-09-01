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Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report - Situation Update, Aug 27th - Reporters dying of the vax they promote?
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252 views • September 01, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/2c141a10-9693-4117-8e97-650a2c72eba4
We have turned the corner on the vaccine debate. The Pfizer vaccine is rapidly failing, and now most infections, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the “fully vaccinated.” Journalists who promoted vaccines are literally dying from those same vaccines, and a bombshell new study reveals that natural immunity offers approximately 13 times better protection against the “Delta” variant than vaccine-induced immunity.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-27-japan-discovers-magnetic-substance-in-pfizer-covid-vaccines-journalists-start-dying.html
0:00 Intro
20:53 Vaccine Death
46:18 Afghanistan
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We have turned the corner on the vaccine debate. The Pfizer vaccine is rapidly failing, and now most infections, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the “fully vaccinated.” Journalists who promoted vaccines are literally dying from those same vaccines, and a bombshell new study reveals that natural immunity offers approximately 13 times better protection against the “Delta” variant than vaccine-induced immunity.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-27-japan-discovers-magnetic-substance-in-pfizer-covid-vaccines-journalists-start-dying.html
0:00 Intro
20:53 Vaccine Death
46:18 Afghanistan
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
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