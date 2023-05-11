Create New Account
Mr. Miles Guo is completely innocent and has millions of fellow fighters who stand with him through thick and thin
Published Yesterday |
5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】Fellow fighter Chiang Yu-shan: Mr. Miles Guo is completely innocent and has millions of fellow fighters who stand with him through thick and thin. We are grateful to Mr. Guo for leading us to where we are today. True fellow fighters will never leave his side.

5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】江玉山战友：郭文贵先生一身清白，有亿万战友们跟他共进退。感恩郭先生带领我们大家一直到现在！真战友都不会离开！

