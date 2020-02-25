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Duke's Conspiracy Corner #5 ~ Operation High Jump and Base 211
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248 views • February 25, 2020
Duke's Conspiracy Corner #5 ~ Operation High Jump and Base 211
We cover some of the background that lead to Germany Annexing Queen Maude land (The ACTUAL first act of aggression by Germany in WWII) and establishing a secret Base in Antarctica for refueling the wolf pack submarine fleet AND for secret research, and how Arctic explorerer Admiral Byrd led an entire Naval Fleet to the same place in 1946.....leading to what may have been the ACTUAL LAST BATTLE of WWII. It seems that we may NOT have won it, either! THIS SHOW IS 100% VIEWER FUNDED! Help my channel continue by sending your support to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL & a HUGE ~Thank You! ~ to those who care enough to keep this show coming to everyone else! Contact DUKE at [email protected] T-Shirts, Hoodies and mugs Available at: TEESPRINGS.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL Did you have a bad encounter? CRYPTID REPORT HOTLINE is standing by to talk with you! Call our hotline at : 503-662-2678
We cover some of the background that lead to Germany Annexing Queen Maude land (The ACTUAL first act of aggression by Germany in WWII) and establishing a secret Base in Antarctica for refueling the wolf pack submarine fleet AND for secret research, and how Arctic explorerer Admiral Byrd led an entire Naval Fleet to the same place in 1946.....leading to what may have been the ACTUAL LAST BATTLE of WWII. It seems that we may NOT have won it, either! THIS SHOW IS 100% VIEWER FUNDED! Help my channel continue by sending your support to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL & a HUGE ~Thank You! ~ to those who care enough to keep this show coming to everyone else! Contact DUKE at [email protected] T-Shirts, Hoodies and mugs Available at: TEESPRINGS.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL Did you have a bad encounter? CRYPTID REPORT HOTLINE is standing by to talk with you! Call our hotline at : 503-662-2678
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