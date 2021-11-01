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The Scariest Halloween video on the Internet: VIEW AT YOUR OWN RISK!!!
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211 views • November 01, 2021
THE FEAR IS REAL! THE BIGGEST AND SCARIEST STORY FAKE NEWS REFUSES TO TOUCH!
"You will own nothing and be happy."
-Globalist Karl Schwab
The globalist multinational cartels, hedge funds(Black Rock), Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal(Colony Capital, Lyft, Twitter, 911 terrorist attack financier), Chinese CCP are buying up thousands of houses in the US and keeping them empty. These are not "normal" market forces but a plan by the global oligarchs to kill the American dream of individual homeownership and upward mobility.
They're pushing Americans out and replacing with their 3rd world slaves who will be a permanent renter class with shortened lifespans from the CENSORED BY YOUTUBE.
US neighborhoods are emptying out to prepare for the "Great Replacement" and "Great Reset"
Will you take your CENSORED BY YOUTUBE and "go quietly into the night" or stand up and reject their tyranny?
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
Email [email protected]
"You will own nothing and be happy."
-Globalist Karl Schwab
The globalist multinational cartels, hedge funds(Black Rock), Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal(Colony Capital, Lyft, Twitter, 911 terrorist attack financier), Chinese CCP are buying up thousands of houses in the US and keeping them empty. These are not "normal" market forces but a plan by the global oligarchs to kill the American dream of individual homeownership and upward mobility.
They're pushing Americans out and replacing with their 3rd world slaves who will be a permanent renter class with shortened lifespans from the CENSORED BY YOUTUBE.
US neighborhoods are emptying out to prepare for the "Great Replacement" and "Great Reset"
Will you take your CENSORED BY YOUTUBE and "go quietly into the night" or stand up and reject their tyranny?
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
Email [email protected]
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