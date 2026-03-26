RT News - March 26 2026 2PM GMT

March 26, 2026

rt.com





Israel claims it has killed an Iranian naval commander. No comments on that yet from Tehran as it ramps up its retaliatory strikes amid the latest escalation. Tehran reiterates that there are currently no direct talks between it and Washington. Iran has been boosting morale among its troops as the US is believed to be preparing to invade. Residents of Tehran insists they will stay put despite the danger. Islamic Resistance forces conduct more than a dozen operations against US bases in Iraq. That's as the US kills seven people in an attack on an Iraqi military site.





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