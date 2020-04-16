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The Lie That Never Ends!
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13 views • April 16, 2020
Here is the clip the CBC didn't want you to see.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGFxEHmf3Bg&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR27cA1Sg4ZqrlVYghHN91a_g3m_uGnkszFRRIztOWE-VayZm_Q081kewAw
These NURSES are out of control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZWR1zkaDDs&fbclid=IwAR3G7XN9iP-yG_zptFfN-hKlaAQSWfMnvSCxjwb_TpU9w7Z8KiYvu4B-c9Q
Prime Minister Trudeau questioned over spending Easter weekend with family at Lake Harrington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0shV7amYo4&t=5s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGFxEHmf3Bg&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR27cA1Sg4ZqrlVYghHN91a_g3m_uGnkszFRRIztOWE-VayZm_Q081kewAw
These NURSES are out of control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZWR1zkaDDs&fbclid=IwAR3G7XN9iP-yG_zptFfN-hKlaAQSWfMnvSCxjwb_TpU9w7Z8KiYvu4B-c9Q
Prime Minister Trudeau questioned over spending Easter weekend with family at Lake Harrington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0shV7amYo4&t=5s
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