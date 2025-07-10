NIGHT SHADOWS 07.09.2025 – Perfect Storms

Lost Souls, Lost Nation & Sudden Destruction & More...





John 3:19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

20 For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.

21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.





John 5: 39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.

40 And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life.

41 I receive not honour from men.

42 But I know you, that ye have not the love of God in you.

Where was Adam when Satan deceived Eve?

Epstein. Nobody did nothing.

Weather right now is on a totally different level. Watch the Sun. Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Rainier. Judgment.





NOTE: The audio cuts off about the 1:19:50 mark. I don't know why. The original does the same.





Stewart Best's Substack: https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation: https://narrowwaytruth.com

---> Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.

---> Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.

---> For More Information: https://followstheway.wordpress.com/2022/06/15/video-are-you-saved-you-100-sure/





Larry Taylor's Substack: https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/





Larry's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/





Video Source (Stewart Best's Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.





NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.





The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.