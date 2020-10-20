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Are you prepared for whats already here? "were coming for you"
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1093 views • October 20, 2020
This is the agenda and has been planned for many many year. This is the push of the NWO and the way they will enforce this and bring it to a reality. Its time to wake up world! Its time to take a stand and fight back!
If you want some great information on several of these types of topics you can check out my website @https://www.thesimplextruth.com/
you can join my discord server, where we hold weekly podcast and have tons of info as well! https://discord.gg/7EUbyaf
find me on Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheRealVESSEL
find me on PooTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g?view_as=subscriber
find me on periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/TheRealVESSEL/follow
If you want some great information on several of these types of topics you can check out my website @https://www.thesimplextruth.com/
you can join my discord server, where we hold weekly podcast and have tons of info as well! https://discord.gg/7EUbyaf
find me on Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheRealVESSEL
find me on PooTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g?view_as=subscriber
find me on periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/TheRealVESSEL/follow
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