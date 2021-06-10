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Teacher who refused to use new pronouns, reinstated
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172 views • June 10, 2021
PE teacher Tanner Cross with his legal counsel Logan Spena comment on being the judge's decision to reinstate him, his refusal to use a certain pronoun and more - via Newsmax.
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