Grow in God’s grace and knowledge
PRB Ministry
Published Yesterday

1Thess lesson 50. The call after salvation is to grow toward spiritual maturity. The Believer needs accuracy in the Word filled with the power of God the Holy Spirit. Emotion and religious nonsense does nothing confuse Christians it doesn’t prepare them for spiritual warfare. 

jesus christbible studychristianitydemonic attacks

