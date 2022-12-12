"Is this a vaccine or gene therapy?" - Inventor of mRNA vaccines Dr. Robert Malone's answering

Senator Ron Johnson leads a discussion with global doctors and medical researchers in DC on the Covid-19 Vaccines on December 7, 2022.
Dr. Robert Malone, “As I have said repeatedly, it came out of a gene therapy research program. These & the adenoviral vectors are absolutely gene therapy technology applied for the purpose of eliciting an immune response.”
Sen. Ron Johnson Roundtable Discussion: Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries
