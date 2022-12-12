Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Is this a vaccine or gene therapy?" - Inventor of mRNA vaccines Dr. Robert Malone's answering
82 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

Senator Ron Johnson leads a discussion with global doctors and medical researchers in DC on the Covid-19 Vaccines on December 7, 2022.

Dr. Robert Malone, “As I have said repeatedly, it came out of a gene therapy research program. These & the adenoviral vectors are absolutely gene therapy technology applied for the purpose of eliciting an immune response.”

Sen. Ron Johnson Roundtable Discussion: Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries
Full video: https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Join us for the VSRF Weekly Update
Founder, Steve Kirsch & Executive Director, Louisa Clary
Every Thursday 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
Register at https://www.VacSafety.org

We are grateful for your support. You can donate to the VSRF here:
https://www.vacsafety.org/donate
Or to text-to-donate, text LIBERTY to 53555

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket