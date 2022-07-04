Miles Guo: The CCP‘s show in Hong Kong has become a global joke, and the celebrities and tycoons in Hong Kong also revealed their shamelessness to the world

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/2/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP‘s show in Hong Kong has become a global joke, and the celebrities and tycoons in Hong Kong also revealed their shamelessness to the world; no one can stop the arrival of digital currencies