How to Set Up and Update Your Control Group Account

A full walkthrough tutorial on how to set up an account, or new participant profile, on the Control Group's health database.





Diny covers how to establish a user profile (or "participant profile") on the database, how to add your basic information, such as your lifestyle choices, blood group, and location type. She then walks you through how to add your medical history, present conditions, illnesses, medications and supplements, how to amend any details should any of the information change in time, and how to complete your monthly update.





For a written version of this support video, go to our website: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html





For more training videos and live tech support: https://controlgroup.uk/training/





Full User Support Handbook PDF: https://controlgroup.coop/docs/cg2-support-doc-06-11-2023.pdf





If you are in a non-Anglophone country and would like to receive support in another language, go to our website via Google Chrome and click confirm at the top of the page when the pop-up asks if you would like to translate the page to 'x' language: https://controlgroup.coop/index.html