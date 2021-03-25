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Klaus Schwab Revealed! Synthetic Lipids, Surveillance, Wavelength and Frequency, Miami Gorillas, Pyramids!
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281 views • March 25, 2021
history of Klaus Schwabb, Brendon O' Connell. on Trump, Bill Still on Dr. Atlas, and Dr. Harvey Rish, Mercola on Synthetic Lipids, and Rappaport satire on the News Delusion.
The Miami Gorilla Pyramids!
1. Klaus Schwab revealed!https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
2. Brendon O’ Connell: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FOCQLV78kAuk/
3. Bill Still: Dr. Atlas on Laura ingraham. https://youtu.be/Cf25zYWWFQM
4. Mercola: Synthetic Lipids(fats) cause inflammation? https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/24/big-pharma-gene-therapy.aspx?cid_medium=sms&;cid=share
5. Bill still: Dr. Harvey Rish states the failure to use treatments is a profit driven operation: https://youtu.be/ZpMfMWV3DlQ
6. John Rappaport.: the news delusion: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/03/23/psychiatrist-treats-delusions-about-the-news/
7. SYNTHETIC LIPIDS: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10717544.2017.1384518
8. Robert Plant:https://youtu.be/-XYr6H2mGxk
9. Gorilla commercial American tourister Luggage: 1980. https://youtu.be/5b1aRop-UbU
10. The great pyramids of Giza: https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no.
Current events:,
11. 14 States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil, Gas Leasing Moratorium https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/14-states-sue-biden-administration-over-oil-and-gas-leasing-executive-order_3747974.html
12. Cruz, 17 Senators to Visit Donna Overflow Facility on Friday Amid Surge in Illegal Immigration https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cruz-17-senators-to-visit-donna-overflow-facility-on-friday-amid-surge-in-illegal-immigration_3748786.html
13. Biden Says Harris Will Lead Efforts to Stem Border Surge. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-says-kamala-harris-will-lead-efforts-to-stem-border-surge_3748005.html
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
The Miami Gorilla Pyramids!
1. Klaus Schwab revealed!https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
2. Brendon O’ Connell: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FOCQLV78kAuk/
3. Bill Still: Dr. Atlas on Laura ingraham. https://youtu.be/Cf25zYWWFQM
4. Mercola: Synthetic Lipids(fats) cause inflammation? https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/24/big-pharma-gene-therapy.aspx?cid_medium=sms&;cid=share
5. Bill still: Dr. Harvey Rish states the failure to use treatments is a profit driven operation: https://youtu.be/ZpMfMWV3DlQ
6. John Rappaport.: the news delusion: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/03/23/psychiatrist-treats-delusions-about-the-news/
7. SYNTHETIC LIPIDS: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10717544.2017.1384518
8. Robert Plant:https://youtu.be/-XYr6H2mGxk
9. Gorilla commercial American tourister Luggage: 1980. https://youtu.be/5b1aRop-UbU
10. The great pyramids of Giza: https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no.
Current events:,
11. 14 States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil, Gas Leasing Moratorium https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/14-states-sue-biden-administration-over-oil-and-gas-leasing-executive-order_3747974.html
12. Cruz, 17 Senators to Visit Donna Overflow Facility on Friday Amid Surge in Illegal Immigration https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cruz-17-senators-to-visit-donna-overflow-facility-on-friday-amid-surge-in-illegal-immigration_3748786.html
13. Biden Says Harris Will Lead Efforts to Stem Border Surge. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-says-kamala-harris-will-lead-efforts-to-stem-border-surge_3748005.html
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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