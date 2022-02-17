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Canadian Truck Driver screams at Fake News Reporter in Ottawa
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120 views • February 17, 2022
Things are absolutely heating up in Canada. Of course this brave truck driver has had enough of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian government and the main-stream media. Watch this great video as a Canadian truck driver screams at a fake news reporter in Ottawa. The truck driver’s name is Christian and he has been part of the peaceful protest for three weeks that is happening in Ottawa. I have followed the Canadians who are livestreaming the historical event and I have seen many interviews with Christian.
Some of the Youtube live streamers that you may want to follow to see with your own eyes what is truly happening in the protest in Ottawa are Zot, UOttawaScotty and Travel Fun 69. All three have done a fantastic job covering the Canadian trucker protest. I have watched them every night and I have seen zero violence and no hatred towards anyone whatsoever. In fact it has been a festival full of love. Keep on Truckin’ truckers! We support you and also help is on the way next week from our great American truckers. Thanks also to Tommy Robinson News for sharing this video on Telegram.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
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Some of the Youtube live streamers that you may want to follow to see with your own eyes what is truly happening in the protest in Ottawa are Zot, UOttawaScotty and Travel Fun 69. All three have done a fantastic job covering the Canadian trucker protest. I have watched them every night and I have seen zero violence and no hatred towards anyone whatsoever. In fact it has been a festival full of love. Keep on Truckin’ truckers! We support you and also help is on the way next week from our great American truckers. Thanks also to Tommy Robinson News for sharing this video on Telegram.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
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