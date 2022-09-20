New U.S. Executive Order Boosts U.S. Biotech and Competes with China

https://gnews.org/post/p1mx41382
09/15/2022 President Biden signed an executive order aimed at promoting domestic biotechnology and #biomanufacturing in the U.S. and reducing dependence on the Communist China. The CCP has invested heavily in biotechnology research and development and has vowed to surpass the United States in the next decade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.