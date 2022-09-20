Create New Account
New U.S. Executive Order Boosts U.S. Biotech and Competes with China
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1mx41382

09/15/2022 President Biden signed an executive order aimed at promoting domestic biotechnology and #biomanufacturing in the U.S. and reducing dependence on the Communist China. The CCP has invested heavily in biotechnology research and development and has vowed to surpass the United States in the next decade

