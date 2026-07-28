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7/28/26 TRUMP: GR_HAM (Funeral) BOOM! IRAQ/UKR/ISRAEL, BURNHAM/DSRB WW3, PULTE/ODNI GUT!!
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7/28/26 President Trump's eulogy speech for Lindsey Graham at the National Cathedral today, after brief, cloistered, WH meetings with Netanyahu and Zelensky, zeroed in on Graham's cellphone being "blown up": was POTUS messaging?! At the same time, Iraq's National Security Advisor reveals that paramilitary forces out of Ukraine are responsible for numerous drone attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia... and much More!! The Spider Web operations are being revealed, America! Pray, take on God's Armor and make that call to Leader Thune! 202-224-2321! No TP-funded August Recess for the Traitors! We ARE FREE!


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Biden Crime Family & the prosecution of Jill's Ex, Bill Stevenson:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/revenge-bidens-troubling-questions-swirl-around-murder-prosecution/


UK PM Burnham a LINO? Now cutting welfare payments, requiring work training & volunteer work:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/uk-pensions-war-8-days-his-premiership-andy/


US hypersonic missile, Dark Eagle, deployed from Guam in June:

https://www.stripes.com/branches/army/2026-07-21/dark-eagle-guam-us-army-paparo-hypersonic-22323812.html


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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