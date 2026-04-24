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How Rockefeller BURIED Silver’s Miracle Healing Powers for Big Pharma Profits w/ Jeff Adam (Replay)
Man in America
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What if the most powerful antibiotic in the world was buried because it couldn't be patented? I sat down with Jeffrey Adams, founder of Micronic Silver, to expose the forgotten history of silver as medicine, how Rockefeller pushed it out of the medical system, and how Jeffrey went from Chicago contractor to creating the world's only organically stabilized silver. We break down why most colloidal silver falls short, how Micronic Silver kills bacteria, fungus, and viruses on contact, and what's been kept from you. To buy Micronic Silver visit https://sethsilver.net/ and use promo code SETH to save $$. Do not wait for another IRS letter or a frozen bank account. Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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